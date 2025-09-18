Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Up 45.2% in August

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the August 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total value of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. This trade represents a 50.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. This trade represents a 33.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 45.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,432,000 after buying an additional 553,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,771,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Fabrinet by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 663,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,464,000 after buying an additional 336,173 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 599,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,613,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of FN stock opened at $358.86 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $380.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.21.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $318.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.