Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $345.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.16 and its 200-day moving average is $346.63. The company has a market cap of $633.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.23 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

