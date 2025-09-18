Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Stake Reduced by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,153 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 8.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $207,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $623,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of WMB opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

