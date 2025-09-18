Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Has $6.91 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7%

JPM opened at $311.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $312.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.38 and a 200-day moving average of $268.34. The stock has a market cap of $856.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.