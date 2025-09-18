Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.6%

COKE opened at $118.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average is $127.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.21 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

