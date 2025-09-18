Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 81,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3%

PG opened at $160.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.