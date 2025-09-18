Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stock Holdings Lifted by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $290.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

