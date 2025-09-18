iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Secure Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $660.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $664.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

