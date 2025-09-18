Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $597.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $576.11 and a 200 day moving average of $558.80. The company has a market cap of $540.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

