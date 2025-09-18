Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,983 Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $5,997,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.90 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $233.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.24.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

