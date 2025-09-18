American Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $158.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $161.26. The company has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.16.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

