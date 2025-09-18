Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.1% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $336.97 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $235.30 and a 52 week high of $341.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.14. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.