Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $829.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $166,973.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $14,822,719. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

