Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.7% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.67.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $963.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $867.16 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $958.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $973.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,222.10. This trade represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,419.04. This trade represents a 40.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

