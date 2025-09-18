493 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $472.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.12 and a 200-day moving average of $450.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.24.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

