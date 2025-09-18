Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 7,503 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Leerink Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

