Longboard Asset Management LP Takes $224,000 Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 285 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 18.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,744.96. The trade was a 77.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $662.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company's fifty day moving average is $718.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business's revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

