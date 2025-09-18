Swedbank AB Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,763,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,221,736 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Swedbank AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $608,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,672 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after acquiring an additional 904,548 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $267.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

