Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,057 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6%

WMT stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $14,822,719. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.