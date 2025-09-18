Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 36,683 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,683 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $606.09 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $608.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $587.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.97. The firm has a market cap of $728.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

