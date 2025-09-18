Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,027,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $1,715,899,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $433.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

