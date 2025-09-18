KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.20.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $450.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $452.34. The stock has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.