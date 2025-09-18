Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $27.23 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 477,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

