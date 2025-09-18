Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.62 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,511,060.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,689.76. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3%

PG opened at $160.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.