Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

