Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 853 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 276,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE SHW opened at $350.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.58 and a 200-day moving average of $349.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

