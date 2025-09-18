Breakwater Capital Group Has $920,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWR opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

