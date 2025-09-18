StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Down 20% – What’s Next?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 133,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 56,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

StrikePoint Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StrikePoint Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikePoint Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.