Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,616.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $425.86 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.16, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.