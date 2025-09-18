Sivia Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.84. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $156.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

