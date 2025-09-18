iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Acquired by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,057.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,899,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,156,000 after buying an additional 1,853,812 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after buying an additional 1,726,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after buying an additional 1,333,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,395,000 after buying an additional 673,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,284,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3141 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

