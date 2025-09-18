RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,121,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 276,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$42.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 5.10.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

