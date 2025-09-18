Pines Wealth Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 292,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,448.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

