Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$204.00 to C$199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$180.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dollarama from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$162.50 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$201.00.

TSE DOL opened at C$189.06 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$132.37 and a 52 week high of C$198.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$189.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The stock has a market cap of C$52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

