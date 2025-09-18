Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Stock Price Down 15.8% – What’s Next?

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 122,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 32,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Acceleware Trading Down 15.8%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.
About Acceleware
Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.
