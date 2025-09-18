Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.040-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.0 million-$168.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.3 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Shares of VRNS opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $60.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 470,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,930,170.20. The trade was a 9.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,405. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

