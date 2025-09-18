Sunflower Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $1,456,768,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 282.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,183 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,129 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $163,970,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5,678.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,436,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,910 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PLD opened at $113.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.63 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

