Shira Ridge Wealth Management Invests $201,000 in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 255 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $662.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $718.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.93. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

