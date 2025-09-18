Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 22,676 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after buying an additional 68,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,435,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

