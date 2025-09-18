Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases New Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.1% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

