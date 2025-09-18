Stonekeep Investments LLC Sells 133 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Stonekeep Investments LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Optima Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PLTR opened at $168.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.12, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

