Tompkins Financial Corp Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $243.66 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $290.84. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total value of $1,391,677.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,243.28. This trade represents a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total transaction of $4,654,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,019 shares in the company, valued at $131,074,304.81. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,250 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

