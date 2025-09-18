Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,264,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $301.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.18.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.44.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

