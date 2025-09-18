Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Position Raised by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.7% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 195,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 51,608 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 310,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC now owns 160,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 86,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VWO opened at $54.52 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.