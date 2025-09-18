Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,159 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,374,000 after purchasing an additional 948,584 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,946 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.68 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

