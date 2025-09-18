iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $93.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

