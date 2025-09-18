The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. Campbell’s has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $51.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell’s will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Argus downgraded Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell’s from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell’s

About Campbell’s

(Get Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.