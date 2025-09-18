The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. Campbell’s has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $51.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64.
Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell’s will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
