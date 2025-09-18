Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 3,380 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $267,782,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.44 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

