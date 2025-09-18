Uptown Financial Advisors LLC Sells 596 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Uptown Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $143.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

