Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $327,000. OLIO Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $278.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.01. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $291.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

